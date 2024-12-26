3 Women Among 17 Bangladeshi Nationals Held by ATS in Maharashtra for Illegal Stay

Mumbai: Amid a crackdown on illegal immigration, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed 17 Bangladeshi nationals from four different cities in the state, including from Mumbai.

They were arrested for illegal sneaking into India and staying without permission, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made as part of a special drive, an official said.

"The ATS carried out the operation in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Nashik cities this week with the help of local police," he said.

"At least 17 Bangladeshi nationals, comprising 14 males and three females, were arrested for entering India without permission and staying in the country without valid documents," he added.

10 separate cases have been registered against the accused persons under the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws, he said.