Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 3 Women Killed, Several Injured After Bus Crashes into Divider on Chikkanahalli Flyover in Tumakuru

Published 11:03 IST, December 2nd 2024

3 Women Killed, Several Injured After Bus Crashes into Divider on Chikkanahalli Flyover in Tumakuru

The incident occurred during the wee hours of Monday. The three deceased have been identified as Shefali Singh, Urvi and Priyanka.

Reported by: Digital Desk
3 Women Killed, Several injured After Bus Crashes into Divider on Chikkanahalli Flyover in Tumakuru | Image: X

Tumakuru: At least three people were killed and several other were injured after a bus crashed into a divider on the Chikkanahalli flyover in Sira Taluk in Tumakuru, the police said.

The incident occurred during the wee hours of Monday. The three deceased have been identified as Shefali Singh, Urvi and Priyanka.

Officials also said that the bus carrying about 30 passengers was heading towards Bengaluru when the accident occurred at around 4:30 am.

The three women died on the spot, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital, police added.

The bus belonged to Sun Riser Travels, which was coming from Goa to Bengaluru when the mishap occurred on National Highway-48.

Karnataka IPS Officer Dies in Road Accident On His Way to First Posting

An IPS officer died in an accident while he was on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, police said on Monday.

Harsh Bardhan, who was in his twenties, was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, police said.

According to police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report on duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:03 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.