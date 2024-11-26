Search icon
Published 22:27 IST, November 26th 2024

3-Year-Old Drowns in Pit in Delhi's Rohini

A three-year-old girl drowned in a sewer water filled pit in a vacant plot in northwest Delhi's Rohini.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3-Year-Old Drowns in Pit in Delhi's Rohini | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: A three-year-old girl drowned in a sewer water filled pit in a vacant plot in northwest Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday morning in the Begumpur area. It is suspected that the girl fell into the pit while playing.

"A call regarding kidnapping was received at 9 am on Sunday. The family suspected the girl was kidnapped when she was playing outside their house," the official said.

The victim's family later found that she had fallen in the pit in a nearby vacant plot. With the help of local residents, they pulled the child from the water and rushed her to Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini where doctors declared her dead.

The grieving family members demanded justice, claiming that the negligence of the authorities who failed to check waterlogging led to their child's death. 

Updated 22:27 IST, November 26th 2024

