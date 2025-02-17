Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 3-Year-Old Leopard Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

Updated 00:19 IST, February 17th 2025

3-Year-Old Leopard Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old male leopard died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday on the Pushkar Ajmer road in Rajasthan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Leopard killed in Ajmer after getting hit by vehicle | Image: AI

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old male leopard died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday on the Pushkar Ajmer road in Rajasthan , police said. 

Deputy Forest Conservator of Ajmer Range Virendra Singh said incident occurred in front of Hotel Ananta located on Pushkar-Ajmer road, when an unidentified vehicle hit the leopard leading to its death. 

“After completing all the necessary procedures in the presence of the administration and police in the regional forest department office of Pushkar, the leopard was cremated according to the rules after post-mortem,” officials said. 

Deputy Forest Conservator further mentioned that case appears to be a case of death due to a vehicle collision. 

During the postmortem, three ribs of the leopard were found broken, officials said. 

"Samples have been sent to the laboratory for detailed investigation," he said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 00:09 IST, February 17th 2025

Rajasthan

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: