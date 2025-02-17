3-Year-Old Leopard Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old male leopard died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday on the Pushkar Ajmer road in Rajasthan , police said.

Deputy Forest Conservator of Ajmer Range Virendra Singh said incident occurred in front of Hotel Ananta located on Pushkar-Ajmer road, when an unidentified vehicle hit the leopard leading to its death.

“After completing all the necessary procedures in the presence of the administration and police in the regional forest department office of Pushkar, the leopard was cremated according to the rules after post-mortem,” officials said.

Deputy Forest Conservator further mentioned that case appears to be a case of death due to a vehicle collision.

During the postmortem, three ribs of the leopard were found broken, officials said.