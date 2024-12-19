30 Students and Teachers Injured in Honeybee Attack at Kendrapara School in Odisha

Kendrapara: Around 30 students and several teachers at a government-run high school in Kendrapara district were injured on Thursday after being attacked by a swarm of honeybees.

Reports indicate that over 30 children were injured in a bee attack at Fakirabad Higher Primary School in Kendrapara district.

The incident occurred during the school's annual function at the Derabishi block.

A two-feet-long bee hive was discovered on a tree within the school premises, from which the bees launched their attack.

A troop of monkeys ransacked the hive, after which the bees went berserk, a teacher of the school said.

The children, injured after being stung by bees, were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) at Derabish.

All of them were stable after medical attention, the inspector of Derabish police station, Kishore Tarai, said.

The annual function was suspended due to the incident, the teacher said.

In a similar incident, on December 16, a honeybee attack occurred during a protest by Congress workers outside the residence of IAS officer Bishnupada Sethy in Bhubaneswar.