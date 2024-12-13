Search icon
  • 31-Year-Old Man Gives 'Triple Talaq' to Wife For Going Alone For Walk, Booked

Published 11:55 IST, December 13th 2024

31-Year-Old Man Gives 'Triple Talaq' to Wife For Going Alone For Walk, Booked

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) for criminal intimidation

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image used for representation | Image: PTI

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have booked a 31-year-old man for allegedly giving ‘triple talaq’ (instant divorce), which was banned in 2019, to his wife, an official said on Friday.

The accused, a resident of the Mumbra area, called the father of his 25-year-old wife on Tuesday and said he was annulling his marriage through ‘triple talaq’, now a criminal offence, as she was going alone for a walk, the official said.

On a complaint by his wife, police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) for criminal intimidation and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

A probe is underway, the official added.

UP Woman Gets Triple Talaq For Showing Sympathy to Injured Cops in Sambhal Riots Video

A Muslim woman in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly given triple talaq for watching a video capturing the stone-pelting incident during Sambhal riots, and giving her opinions.

The woman reportedly showed sympathy to policemen injured in the stone-pelting incident in the Sambhal riots. The woman's husband has been identified as Ejazul Abadiyan. According to sources, Abadiyan called her a "kafir" while giving her triple talaq. Later, the woman complained with the police.

Sources revealed that the woman after watching the video gave reaction in favour of cops and called him wrong. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:55 IST, December 13th 2024

