  • News /
  • India News /
  • 35-Year-Old Man Snips Off Woman's Hair At Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station, Arrested

Published 23:59 IST, January 8th 2025

The accused, Dinesh Gaikwad works in a private firm. He was held from Mumbai Central station on Tuesday, a day after the incident, the official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: X

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly snipping off the hair of a woman commuter at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Dinesh Gaikwad works in a private firm. He was held from Mumbai Central station on Tuesday, a day after the incident, the official said.

The accused told the police that he targeted the woman as he didn't like her long hair.

The incident occurred when the woman was walking towards the western line of Dadar station. She tried to chase the man but he fled taking advantage of the crowd of commuters, the official said.

Police registered a case of molestation on the woman's complaint.

Gaikwad was remanded to judicial custody, the official added.

Updated 23:59 IST, January 8th 2025

