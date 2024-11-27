Search icon
  • UP Accident: 4 Doctors Dead After High-Speeding SUV Loses Control, Collides with Truck in Kannauj

Published 13:00 IST, November 27th 2024

UP Accident: 4 Doctors Dead After High-Speeding SUV Loses Control, Collides with Truck in Kannauj

The incident took place when a high-speed SUV lost control and collided with a divider. A truck then struck the vehicle.

Reported by: Digital Desk
4 Doctors Dead After High-Speeding SUV Loses Control, Collides with Truck in UP's Kannauj | Image: X

Kannauj(UP): A tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician from the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) in Saifai.  

The incident occurred around 3 am when their high-speed SUV lost control and rammed into the median divider before being hit by a truck, according to police. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand stated that the impact of the collision was so severe that all five passengers died on the spot.  

"The vehicle subsequently crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck. As a result, the four doctors and one lab technician died on the spot. One additional person, a PG student, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa for treatment," the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Anirudh Verma, 29, from Agra; Dr. Santosh Kumar Maurya, 46, from Bhadohi; Dr. Arun Kumar, 34, from Kannauj; and Dr. Nardev, 35, from Bareilly along with laboratory technician Rakesh Kumar, 38.

The group of doctors and the technician were reportedly returning to Saifai after attending a wedding in Lucknow.

Circle Officer of Tirwa Dr. Priyanka Bajpai said the injured, Jaiveer Singh, 39, from Moradabad, has been admitted to the Tirwa Medical College.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem. 

(With Inputs from PTI) 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:45 IST, November 27th 2024

