Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 4 Killed, 17 Injured in Road Accident Near Mhow in MP’s Indore District

Published 10:44 IST, February 7th 2025

4 Killed, 17 Injured in Road Accident Near Mhow in MP’s Indore District

Four persons, including two women, were killed and 17 injured in an accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district

Reported by: Digital Desk
4 killed, 17 injured in road accident near Mhow in MP’s Indore district | Image: Representational

Mhow: Four persons, including two women, were killed and 17 injured in an accident involving a two-wheeler, a private minibus and a trailer truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Friday morning, police said.

The accident occurred in the Mhow tehsil of the district when a bike and a minibus rammed into a trailer truck negotiating a slope, an official said.

Two men on the bike and as many women on the minibus died at the scene in the Manpur area, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI over the phone.

He said 17 people were injured and they were rushed to the government-run MY Hospital in Indore. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:44 IST, February 7th 2025

Recommended

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points to 6.25% in Policy Review | LIVE
India News
Pakistani Hindus Take Holy Dip at Sangam During Maha Kumbh
India News
CUET PG 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow on exams.nta.ac.in
Education News
Indian Deportee Shares Video from Panama Jungle Showing 'Donkey' Route
World News
Viral Video: Russian Dancer Goes for Kiss, Gets Bitten by Snake
Viral News
Jeet Adani To Marry Diva Shah Today: A Look At Venue And Guest List
Lifestyle News
THIS Actor Becomes Highest Paid On OTT For Charging ₹125 Crore
Entertainment News
Deva Concludes Opening Week At Disappointing Note, Mints Only ₹28.15 Cr
Entertainment News
NTA CMAT 2025 Result Expected Today at exams.nta.ac.in, Check Details
Education News
NY, Other States to Sue Over Elon Musk's DOGE Access to Federal System
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: