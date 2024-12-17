Search icon
Published 10:32 IST, December 17th 2024

4 Killed in Car Collision on Yamuna Expressway

The accident took place when the victims were on way to Noida.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
4 Killed in Road Crash on Yamuna Expressway | Image: X

Agra: Four people were killed and another seriously injured in a collision between two cars on the Yamuna Expressway here early Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the victims were on way to Noida.

SHO of Khandauli police station Rakesh Kumar told PTI that the "accident took place on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday at around 1.30 am on Yamuna Expressway." The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Updated 10:32 IST, December 17th 2024

