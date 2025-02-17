4.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Delhi NCR Today: What is a Richter Scale, How Do You Measure Quake Using it?

New Delhi: A massive earthquake struck Delhi on Monday morning (February 17) at around 5:36 am, with tremors felt in Noida and Gurgaon. As per the National Centre of Seismology, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. The department further stated that the depth of the quake was just 5 km from the Earth's surface.

Many who witnessed the quake during the rush hour said they never felt such strong tremors as everything shook. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.

What is a Richter Scale?

A Richter scale is a numerical scale used to measure the magnitude of earthquakes. Devised by Charles F Richter in 1935, it quantifies the amount of energy released during an earthquake.

The scale ranges from 0 to 10, with each whole number representing a tenfold increase in amplitude and roughly 32 times more energy released.

For example, a magnitude 6 earthquake is 10 times larger in amplitude and 32 times more powerful than a magnitude 5. The Richter scale helps assess the strength and potential impact of seismic events.

How to Measure an Earthquake Using a Richter Scale?

To measure an earthquake using the Richter scale, scientists or experts use a seismograph, an instrument that records the vibrations caused by seismic waves. When an earthquake occurs, the seismograph detects the ground movement and creates a trace on a graph. The larger the movement, the higher the reading on the seismograph, as per USGS.