470 Flights Delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport as Thick Fog Blankets National Capital

New Delhi: More than 400 flights were delayed at the airport in the national capital on Friday as low visibility conditions due to dense fog disrupted operations. Visibility conditions dropped to zero in some areas of the national capital due to the thick blanket of fog.

The official said over 400 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) but there were no diversions. As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, 470 flights were delayed at the airport.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

In another post, DIAL said while landing and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions.

Dense Fog at IGI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the IGI Airport experienced very dense fog with visibility recorded at 0 metres. It said all runways are operating under CAT-III, which allows aircraft to operate in low visibility conditions. IGIA, operated by DIAL, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, with predominant surface winds from the northwest at speeds of less than 4 kmph in the morning.

Moderate fog and smog are expected in most areas, with dense fog in isolated places during the morning. Wind speeds are likely to increase to 4-6 kmph in the afternoon, before decreasing to less than 4 kmph from the southwest direction in the evening and night.

Smog and shallow to moderate fog are also expected during the evening and night hours, it said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are expected to settle at 21 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Thick Fog Engulfs Delhi

Dense fog blanketed the national capital reducing visibility to zero in several areas. The weather department has forecast similar conditions in the coming days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the “very poor” category and 10 monitoring stations entering the “severe” category with readings exceeding 400.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 371, falling in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Among the 32 monitoring stations, 10 recorded AQI levels in the “severe” category, with readings above 400, as per the SAMEER app.

These stations included Jahangirpuri, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Nehru Nagar, Okhla Phase 2, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, and others, while the remaining stations fell under the “very poor” category. On Thursday the AQI stood at 318.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.