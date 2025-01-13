Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 48-Year-Old Blinkit Delivery Man Arrested For Delivering Cigarettes to Students in Kota

Published 08:06 IST, January 13th 2025

48-Year-Old Blinkit Delivery Man Arrested For Delivering Cigarettes to Students in Kota

Satyaprakash Koli (48) was nabbed while he was supplying cigarettes to coaching students on Saturday evening, SP Kota city Amrita Duhan said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
48-Year-Old Blinkit Delivery Man Arrested For Delivering Cigarettes to Students in Kota | Image: Blinkit

Kota: A delivery agent of a quick commerce platform has been arrested for allegedly delivering cigarettes to underaged coaching students in Kota’s Landmark City area, police said on Sunday.

Satyaprakash Koli (48) was nabbed while he was supplying cigarettes to coaching students on Saturday evening, SP Kota city Amrita Duhan said.

The arrest was made during a crackdown against sale and supply of cigarettes by quick commerce platforms to underaged coaching students, the police said.

The accused, who works for Blinkit, has been booked under section 77 of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and under section 9/11 of Rajasthan Prohibition of Smoking and Non-smoker's Health Protection Act, the SP said.

The city police had already written to representatives of Blinkit company at its office in Landmark City asking not to sell and supply cigarettes to minor students, but despite the instruction, the company was found to be selling them to the coaching students, she said.

Investigation is underway to find out other personnel of the company involved in sale and supply of prohibited material to the minors, she added.

The police will also file a chargesheet against the company, Kunhadi Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj said.

Supplying smoking material and tobacco to minors is a serious offence and police, during investigation, will also take into account the company's distribution network of prohibited items in other cities, he said Stock and supply registers, recovered from the company's store, were seized for examination, he said.

The accused was produced before court on Sunday and sent to jail, the officer said. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:06 IST, January 13th 2025

