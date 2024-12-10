5 Bangladeshi Women Held for Illegal Stay in Thane

Thane: Police have arrested five Bangladeshi women for staying illegally in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip, the police raided a chawl (row tenement) in Bhiwandi area on Monday and apprehended the five women from a house, an official release said.

The women, in the age group of 36 to 50 years, could not produce any valid documents for their stay in India, it said.

An FIR was registered against them under provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act and the Indian Passport Act, the police said.

The person who rented the house to the women has also been named as accused in the case, they added.