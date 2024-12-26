5 Booked for Cheating Land Buyers in Navi Mumbai of Rs 2 Crore

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the owner of a private company and four others for allegedly cheating 36 persons of more than Rs 2 crore in land sale deals, an official said on Thursday.

The accused had entered into deals with the victims for the sale of land at Jui in Uran area of Navi Mumbai since October 2017.

They took Rs 2.07 crore from the victims, but neither gave them possession of the land nor returned their money, the official from Vashi police station said.