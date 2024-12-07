Search icon
Published 12:39 IST, December 7th 2024

5 Killed, 1 Injured After Speeding Car Plunges into Lake in Telangana's Yadadri District

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car was speeding when the driver lost control, leading it to veer off the road and plunge into the lake.

Reported by: Digital Desk
5 Killed, 1 Injured After Speeding Car Plunges into Lake in Telangana's Yadadri District | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of five people after their car plunged into a lake near Jalalpur village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district early on Saturday morning, according to media reports. 

The incident happened around 5 am in the morning when six individuals were travelling in a car. According to police, the victims were residents of LB Nagar RTC Colony in Hyderabad and were on their way from Kothagudem to Pochampalli.  

Speeding Car Loses Control  

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car was speeding when the driver lost control, leading it to veer off the road and plunge into the lake. While the other five people inside the car lost their lives on the spot, one person managed to escape by breaking the car's glass window.  

Speaking about the incident, sub-inspector from the Pochampalli Police Station said, “The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Six people were in the vehicle. One individual managed to escape, but the other five were not as fortunate. The car was reportedly speeding, which may have caused the driver to lose control." according to ANI. 

Victims Identified  

The deceased have been identified as Vamsi (23), Dignesh (21), Harsha (21), Balu (19), and Vinay (21). The lone survivor, Manikanth (21), sustained injuries and is under medical care.  

The bodies of the deceased were recovered and shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examinations. Police confirmed that the bodies would be handed over to the families after completing formalities.  

Investigation Underway  

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident. "We are conducting inquiries to establish the exact circumstances that led to the mishap. More details will emerge as the investigation progresses," an official said.  

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:41 IST, December 7th 2024

