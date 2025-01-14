Published 22:05 IST, January 14th 2025
5 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident In Ladakh
Five people were killed and two critically injured after two vehicles collided head-on, before plunging into a 500-foot gorge near Kargil.
Kargil: Five people were killed and two critically injured after two vehicles collided head-on, before plunging into a 500-foot gorge near here, along the Srinagar-Leh national highway, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, police said.
The accident took place at Katpakasa, near Shilikchay, around 1 pm, they said, adding that the vehicles involved were a Drass-bound Mahindra Scorpio car and a load carrier coming towards Kargil.
The two vehicles collided head-on and rolled down into the gorge, police said, adding that five people were killed on the spot while rescuers evacuated two critically-injured persons to a hospital.
Both the vehicles have turned into mangled iron following the accident, causing hardships for the rescuers to retrieve the bodies, they said.
