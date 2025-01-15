Search icon
Published 20:39 IST, January 15th 2025

5-year-old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in J-k’s Rajouri

A five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village here on Wednesday, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
5-year-old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in J-k’s Rajouri | Image: Unsplash/Representative

New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village here on Wednesday, officials said.

Samreen Kouser, daughter of Mohammad Shafayet, was returning home from school when she was attacked by the canines near Shahdra village in Thanamandi sub-division, the officials said.

They said Kouser suffered critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital by some locals who rushed to the scene on hearing her cries.

However, she was declared brought dead by the doctors on arrival at the hospital, the officials said. 

Updated 20:39 IST, January 15th 2025

