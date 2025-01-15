5-year-old Girl Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in J-k’s Rajouri

New Delhi: A five-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in a village here on Wednesday, officials said.

Samreen Kouser, daughter of Mohammad Shafayet, was returning home from school when she was attacked by the canines near Shahdra village in Thanamandi sub-division, the officials said.

They said Kouser suffered critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to hospital by some locals who rushed to the scene on hearing her cries.