50 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip At Mahakumbh Nagar Ahead Of Paush Purnima

Prayagraj: Nearly 50 lakh devotees flocked to the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers at Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday, marking the start of the 2025 Mahakumbh with a sacred dip, a day ahead of the first major bathing festival on the occasion of ‘Paush Purnima’. The day witnessed men, women, children, and the elderly, along with a large number of saints and seers, all participating in the revered ritual, seeking blessings and spiritual purification.

According to official reports from Lucknow, this year’s Mahakumbh has already seen massive participation, with 33 lakh devotees taking part in the sacred bath on Saturday alone. In the past two days, over 85 lakh devotees have visited the holy site to immerse themselves in the waters of the confluence.

The 2025 Mahakumbh is expected to be one of the largest gatherings in history, with authorities anticipating over 45 crore devotees participating in the 40-day festival. This marks a major spiritual event that draws millions of people from across India and the world to pray, bathe, and seek blessings at the Sangam.

All 13 Akharas, representing various aspects of Sanatan Dharma, have set up their camps in designated zones ahead of the festival. These Akharas, considered the custodians of spiritual practices, are preparing for the upcoming ceremonial activities, including the highly anticipated "Amrit Snan" or the auspicious bath. The first Amrit Snan is scheduled to take place on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. On this day, all Akharas will take a ceremonial dip in the Sangam in an ordained sequence.

On Sunday, the Shri Panchayati Akhara Bada Udasin completed its entry into the camp area, marking the culmination of the Akhara processions. These processions are an integral part of the Mahakumbh celebrations and signify the arrival of various akharas to the festival site.

A senior official stated that authorities have been working tirelessly to manage the large crowds and ensure public safety. Strict arrangements for crowd management, sanitation, and security are in place to ensure that the devotees have a safe and smooth experience during the festival. Given the scale of the event, officials have urged participants to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent any untoward incidents.