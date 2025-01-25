500 Artists, 30 Dance, Music Forms: Art of Living Launches India’s Largest Live Performance Art Immersion - Sita Charitam

Bengaluru: On the first day of India’s largest art and culture summit, Bhaav-The Expressions Summit 2025, The Art of Living launched Sita Charitam, India’s largest Live performance art immersion that brings together 500 artists, 30 dance, music, and art forms, that will travel to 180 countries with a unique script curated from more than 20 versions of the timeless epic and will feature songs from multiple Indigenous languages.

Not just that but in a truly inclusive display of India’s rich cultural bouquet, Bhaav 2025, was witness to some magnificent performances at the serene Art of Living International Centre including a troupe of 10 transgender artists from West Bengal who performed a visually riveting Bharatnatyam rendition in honour of the seven forms of Mother divine and performance by The Art of Living’s ‘Out of Box’ music band consisting of reformed ex-prison inmates that had the crowd dancing to their tunes.

Speaking on the occasion, global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Even if one culture, religion or civilisation disappears, then the world will be poorer for it. Gurudev's vision has guided this mega celebration of cultures as "Every culture is part of the world heritage and we must preserve and maintain all of them.”

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Bhaav 2025

Bhaav 2025 a Kumbh of artists, seekers of art, says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Bhaav 2025

Acknowledging the diverse gamut of artists, legends and upcoming talents present at Bhaav this year, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “At the Kumbh, people from various castes and those worshipping different deities gather together in unity." He further added, “Today, as I stand here at this cultural gathering, I see a Kumbh of artists and seekers of art before me.”

Bharatnatyam, Kathak performances add colours to Bhaav 2025

Dance performances at Bhaav 2025

Bhaav 2025 got off to a deeply evocative start, whether it was the moving Bharatnatyam performance by Kavya Muralidharan and her repertory or the graceful Kathak recital by three generations of artists led by legendary Kathak exponent Maneesha Sathe making space for every generation at come occupy the center stage or be it the Ram Bhajan that had many in tears, performed by the 30-artist grand ensemble led by Sangeet Samrat Chitravina N. Ravikiran or indeed the foot-tapping Garba folk songs performed by the legendary Atul Purohit, or the dynamic Mayurbhanj Chhau, presented by Project Chhauni, captivated each viewer. An avant-garde fusion by Bangalore’s Ayana Dance Academy left the audience spellbound.

Spectacular display of art and culture at Bhaav 2025

“Art transcends all boundaries of caste, religion, and gender,” said Sushant Divgikar at the end of her high-energy performance at the inaugural of Bhaav 2025. And nothing could be truer.

Over 600 delegates come together as one artistic community

Artists perform different dances at Bhaav 2025

What struck every visitor was, that despite the varying stature of the artists, over 600 delegates came together as one artistic community, something that defines this conference. This kind of feeling of oneness becomes possible only through spirituality and Bhaav provides the space for artists to explore this aspect of life.

“Artists, who dedicate their energy and passion to spreading joy, also need moments to recharge,” said Srividya Varchaswi, Director, The World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC).

Bhaav 2025 offers them just that, a space to replenish and restore balance in their giving. Bhaav is not merely an emotion, it is an intention, an expression, and a celebration.

This sense of lightness resonated in the words of the 80-year-old Padma Visbhushan Dr Sonal Mansingh who said, “It was a truly delightful experience to be here in the Ashram and I want to keep coming back every year! I thoroughly enjoyed the flora and fauna of the ashram as well.”

Legends and traditions together at Bhaav 2025

The festival’s grand inauguration began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, set amidst the chanting of shlokas. The event was graced by revered luminaries like Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Padmashri Manjamma Jogathi, a trailblazer for transgender representation in the arts, and Padmashri Omprakash Sharma, known for revolutionizing Maach theater. Also present were Padmashri Uma Maheshwari, Andhra’s Harikatha maestro, and the iconic composer Chitravina N. Ravikiran.

Kala Awards 2025: Honouring the guardians of Indian Culture