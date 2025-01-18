57-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector Killed in Road Accident: UP

Basti: A 57-year-old police sub-inspector, Hari Narayan Mishra,died, and head constable Ram Kumar Dubey was injured when their car crashed into a stationary truck on the Harraiya-Babhanan road in the Pakolia area.

According to the police, Mishra, who was posted at the Pakolia police station, was en route from Gorakhpur to the station when the accident occurred. Dubey, the head constable, was driving the car at the time of the collision.

On the way, their car collided with a dumper on the Harraiya-Babhanan road in the Harraiya area. Mishra died on the spot in the accident.

The head constable was injured and was admitted to the hospital.

Officials said that the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

A week ago, a sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police, was killed in a road accident.

Officials said he was riding a motorbike towards NH 24 from the Anand Vihar ISBT side when the accident occurred, and he died on the spot.

A PCR call was received at 10:35 pm on Friday at the PIA police station regarding a fatal accident on the Telco T point Flyover, Road No 56, according to the police.

Police also recovered a broken piece of a yellow number plate with part of the number visible from the accident site.