Published 15:39 IST, January 14th 2025

6 Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

At least six Army personnel were on Tuesday injured in a landmine explosion in a forward village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported by: Digital Desk
6 Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in J-K’s Rajouri | Image: AP

Jammu: At least six Army personnel were injured on Tuesday in a landmine explosion in a forward village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the officials.

The troops were on patrol duty when one of the soldiers accidentally stepped over the landmine near Khamba Fort in the Nowshera sector around 10.45 am, triggering the explosion.

The officials informed that the injured were immediately shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the officials said the forward areas near the Line of Control are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents. 

(With PTI inputs)

