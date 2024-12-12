6-Storey Building Partially Collapses In Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar Area

Mumbai: A shocking tragedy unleased in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar area, where a six-storey vacant building partially collapsed in the early hours of Friday. A senior official of the district administration confirmed the incident saying that a search operation is under way at the site.

The official stated that no casualties have been reported so far after the incident.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on the Nishanpada Road, an official said.

As per primary information, the building was vacant as it was in dilapidated condition, he added.

Five vehicles of the fire brigade were rushed to the spot to conduct a search-and-rescue operation, the official said.

As locals had gathered near the building in large numbers, police also rushed to the spot to prevent any law-and-order situation.

Fire brigade and disaster management teams are conducting a search operation, he said.