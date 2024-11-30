Search icon
  • 6-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit Near ST Bus Depot in Mumbai

Published 23:02 IST, November 30th 2024

6-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Water-Filled Pit Near ST Bus Depot in Mumbai

A 6-year-old boy drowned after falling into a water-filled pit outside an MSRTC bus depot in Kurla East, Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A 6-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled pit | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Mumbai: A 6-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit outside an MSRTC bus depot in Kurla East in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, a police official said. 

The Nehru Nagar police station official identified the deceased as Ujjawal Singh, a resident of nearby Milan Nagar slum. 

Irate residents sought an FIR against the management of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the contractor who dug the pit. 

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 23:02 IST, November 30th 2024

