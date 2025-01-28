Search icon
Published 22:11 IST, January 28th 2025

6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Staircase in Dombivli

A six-year-old girl died after falling from the staircase on the fourth floor of a residential building in Davadi area of Dombivli.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Staircase in Dombivli | Image: PTI

Thane: A six-year-old girl died after falling from the staircase on the fourth floor of a residential building in Davadi area of Dombivli, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pari Chhotulal Bind.

The incident took place at Darshana Farm building in Davadi area on Monday.

The girl's father demanded that a case of negligence be registered against the building's developer for inadequate safety measures. He also lodged a complaint at the Manpada police station.

The Binds, residents of Nalasopara, were visiting Dombivli to attend a puja hosted by the relatives who live in the building when the tragedy took place.

While playing, the girl fell from the fourth floor, police said.

"My daughter's life was cut short because the parapet wall of the staircase lacked protective net," her father said, talking to the media.

Senior inspector Vijay Kadbane of Manpada police is investigating the incident. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:11 IST, January 28th 2025

