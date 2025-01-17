7-Feet-Tall Muscular Baba From Russia Grabs Everyone's Attention At Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: A 7-feet-tall muscular Baba from Russia who is attending Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has grabbed everyone’s attention.

The Muscular Baba aka Atma Prem Giri Maharaj who originally hails from Russia and is currently residing in Nepal for over 30 years.

Adorning a saffron attire, a Rudraksha mala is getting attention of lakhs of devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh festival in Prayagraj.

Due to his muscular appearance, many have described Atma Prem Giri Maharaj as the modern-day incarnation of Lord Parshuram, who is said to be the 6th avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Who is Lord Parshuram?

Lord Parshuram, the God of Preservation, is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is also known as Rama with an axe, Rambhadra and Bhargava.

Lord Parshuram, a devotee of Lord Shiva, is a warrior and expert in warfare. Lord Parshuram, is one of the first Brahmin warriors who is believed to be immortal.

Crores and crores of devotees take holy dip in Mahakumbh

Over 1.78 million pilgrims and 1 million Kalpavasis visited the Mahakumbh Mela on Friday till 4 pm, as per official data released.

According to the data released, over 2.78 million people took a dip in the Triveni Sangam at the grand celebration on the fifth day till 4 pm.

More than 70 million people have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam till January 16.

Today at 2 pm, over 1 million Kalpavasis and 1 Million pilgrims had visited the Mahakumbh, as per the data released.

Meanwhile, to prevent any possible disruptions of law and order in the district, a prohibitory order till February 28 has been passed by the competent authority.

In an official communication today, the Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj announced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (also called Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023).