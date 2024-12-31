Search icon
Published 14:43 IST, December 31st 2024

7-Month-Old Foetus Found in Garbage Bin in Mumbai

A seven-month-old foetus has been found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
7-month-old foetus found in garbage bin in Mumbai, police said. | Image: PTI

Mumbai: A seven-month-old foetus has been found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

A passer-by spotted the foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in Charkop area.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the foetus to a hospital for post-mortem, a Charkop police official said.

"We are investigating if there is any evidence of concealing the death of a newborn baby and disposing of the body. We are collecting details of pregnant women in the locality as well as those who recently delivered babies," the official said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, based on which a case will be registered, the police added. 

Updated 14:43 IST, December 31st 2024

