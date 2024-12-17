Search icon
  78-Year-Old Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Hit By Motorcycle Rider In Mumbai

Published 07:15 IST, December 17th 2024

78-Year-Old Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Hit By Motorcycle Rider In Mumbai

A 78-year-old man suffered serious injures after he was hit by an unidentified motorcycle rider in Mumbai's Andheri (East) area, a police official said on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bike Accident In Mumbai | Image: X

Mumbai: A 78-year-old man suffered serious injures after he was hit by an unidentified motorcycle rider in Mumbai's Andheri (East) area, a police official said on Monday.

According to the Vile Parle police station official, the senior citizen, identified as Mangilal Kothari, was knocked down by the two-wheeler rider when he was crossing the road over the weekend in the Kol Dongari locality.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist fled the scene after the accident.

Mangilal Kothari, who suffered injuries on his head, left leg, right hand and right ear, is recuperating at a private hospital, said the official.

His son Pravin Kothari, who runs a textile business, filed a complaint against the unidentified motorcyclist and the police registered an FIR subsequently.

Efforts were on to trace and nab the motorcyclist, added the official. 

