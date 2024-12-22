83 Sq Km Decrease in Assam's Forest Cover Between 2021-2023: ISFR

Guwahati: Assam's forest cover has decreased by over 83 sq km between 2021 and 2023, with the total area under forest and tree cover in the state now at 30,415.01 sq km, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, had launched the report at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun on Saturday, with a nationwide increase of 1,445 sq km in total forest and tree cover recorded since 2021.

The total forest area in this north eastern state is 28,313.55 sq km, which is 36.10 per cent of the state's total area, while area under tree cover is 10,718.28 sq km, bringing the total forest and tree cover area to 30,415.01 sq km.

The ISFR reported a decrease of forest and tree cover area by 83.92 sq km in the state.

Altogether 4.07 per cent area of the state's forest cover is under very dense forest (VDF), 12.45 per cent under moderately dense forest (MDF) and 19.58 per cent under open forest (OF), as per the report.

Assam is among the five states which have shown maximum decrease of forest cover inside the recorded forest area (RFA)/ green wash (GW) category.

Tripura has recorded the maximum decreased (116.90 sq km), followed by Telangana (105.87 sq km), Assam (86.66 sq km), Andhra Pradesh (83.47 sq km) and Gujarat (61.22 sq km).

As per the report, between 2021 and 2023 MDF inside RFA/GW for Assam has decreased by 134.32 per cent and scrub by 18.41 per cent. However, VDF has gone up by 43.63 per cent, OF by 4.03 per cent and non-forest (NF) area by 105.07 per cent.

During the same period, VDF outside RFA/GW has decreased by 0.75 per cent, MDF by 0.53 per cent and NF by 98.37 per cent, while OF has increased by 76.18 per cent and scrub by 23.47 per cent.