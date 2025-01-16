8th Pay Commission: What Raise Govt Employees Can Expect Now

New Delhi: The Modi Cabinet in a major decision on Thursday decided to set up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees and allowances of pensioners. The decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2016, and its term will end in 2026. Vaishnaw further said the chairman and two members of the Commission will be appointed soon.

What Is The Proposed Salary Hike Under New Pay Scale?

According to reports, the salaries of the Central government employees can witness a 2.86 fold once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. The hike will be calculated by the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM).

Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that setting up the 8th Central Pay Commission well before 2025 will ensure sufficient time to review and finalise its recommendations.

This proactive approach will enable the government to implement the proposed changes effectively before the 7th Pay Commission's tenure ends.

The pay commission plays a crucial role in determining salary structures, allowances, and other benefits for government employees, and its recommendations significantly impact millions of workers and pensioners across the country.

The announcement of the 8th Pay Commission highlights that the government is committed to address the financial and professional needs of its workforce.

This announcement brings hope to central government employees who rely on pay commissions to ensure fair and timely revisions to their compensation.

With the 8th Pay Commission set to begin its work soon, employees can expect a thorough review of their pay scales and benefits in line with evolving economic conditions and government priorities.

Central pay commission history since 1947

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that since India's independence in 1947, there have been seven pay commissions formed to revise the salaries and benefits of central government employees.

He said "For your awareness, our Prime Minister has approved the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission for all central government employees".

He also emphasized the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain a regular schedule for the establishment of pay commissions.

The last such commission, the 7th Central Pay Commission, was initiated in 2016 and is set to complete its term in 2026.

He added "Following the commitment made by the Prime Minister to establish pay commissions in a regular rhythm, the 7th Pay Commission started in 2016, and its term will be completed in 2026".