9 Killed As Tempo Rams Into Minivan on Pune-Nashik Highway, CM Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Pune: Nine people were killed after a tempo hit their minivan, causing it to ram into a stationary bus on the Pune-Nashik Highway, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Narayangaon around 10 am.

Pune Rural's Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said that the minivan was heading towards Narayangaon when a tempo hit the vehicle from behind, causing it to ram into an empty bus parked on the side of the road.

All nine occupants of the minivan were killed, he said.

Further details were awaited in the incident.

Expressing grief over the incident, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The tragic incident of the death of 9 workers in a horrific accident near Narayangaon on the Pune-Nashik highway is very unfortunate. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families.”