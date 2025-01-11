9-Month-Old Child Tests Positive for HMPV in Gujarat; Cases Rise to Four in State

Ahmedabad: Gujarat has confirmed its fourth case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV), with a nine-month-old child in Ahmedabad testing positive, officials reported on Saturday. All four cases have been reported in less than a week.

A baby boy was admitted to a private hospital in the city on January 6 after experiencing a cold, cough, and breathing difficulties. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the baby has no history of foreign travel or other recent travel.

Previous Case of HMPV

On Friday, an eight-year-old boy from Sabarkantha district was confirmed to be the third case of HMPV in Gujarat. The previous case, an 80-year-old man in Ahmedabad, tested positive for the virus two days ago. The man, who has a history of asthma, is currently being treated at a private hospital.

Gujarat's first HMPV case was recorded on January 6, when a two-month-old boy from Rajasthan was found to have the viral infection. The boy was treated at a local hospital and later discharged.

With the infant's case, the state has now reported four HMPV infections since January 6.

What is HMPV

HMPV, a virus discovered in 2001, belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family and is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or direct contact with infected individuals.