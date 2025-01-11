9 More Arrests in Connection With Rape of Minor Girl in Kerala

Pathanamthitta: Nine more people were taken into custody for allegedly raping a Dalit girl, who is an athlete, at various locations when she was a minor, police said on Saturday.

According to police, 15 people, including a minor have been held in connection with the case so far.

The Kerala police have tightened the investigation by invoking more stringent charges under the relevant section of IPC and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the accused.

Six people were arrested on Friday after registration of five FIRs, with more expected to follow, in two police stations in the Pathanamthitta district.

The arrests were made based on the statement of an 18-year-old girl, who alleged she had been subjected to rape multiple times since the age of 16.

The police said that they received evidence indicating that the girl was exploited by individuals including her sports trainers, fellow athletes, and classmates.

"Preliminary investigation suggested that the girl, who takes part in school level athletic training, was abused by sports trainers, fellow athletes and others," said a police officer.

The investigation is now focused on collecting evidence on all accused involved in the abuse, regardless of location, sources said.

Details of the new FIRs filed and arrests will be handed over to the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee by the police, they added.

All those arrested so far are aged between 19 and 30, and many of them have criminal antecedents.

As per her statement, the girl was abused by 62 individuals, starting with her friend, who is her neighbour, at the age of 13.

Some of the accused in custody are friends of this person and the police is looking to ascertain whether the girl was gangraped by the suspects, sources said.

A detailed statement of the girl will be recorded by Woman Sub Inspector of Pathanamthitta police station, police added.

The abuse occurred at various locations, including public spaces like Achankottumala near her residence, Chuttippara in Pathanamthitta town and her school.

As per the statement of the girl, she had used her father's mobile phone to communicate with the suspects and 40 people have been identified by verifying the phone details and the information from the diary in her possession.

Meanwhile, the Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC) stated that individuals outside the Pathanamthitta district might also be involved in the case.

According to the CWC chairman, the girl had been a victim of sexual exploitation since the age of 13.

As it was an unusual case, she was referred to a psychologist for more in-depth counselling, he told media.

The CWC also revealed that several phone numbers of potential suspects were found saved on her father's phone.

The issue came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour.

The committee, subsequently, notified the police, who initiated an investigation.

A special investigation team headed by Pathanamthitta DySP has been constituted to carry out the inquiry.

A detailed investigation is underway.

Activists of National Mahila Federation, women's wing of CPI, on Saturday took out a march under former MLA E S Bijimol to Pathanamthitta police station demanding the arrest of all the accused in the case.

CPI(M) politburo member Subhashini Ali also urged severe punishment to the guilty in the case.

"The LDF GOVT and its Child Welfare Council have done well in giving the survivor confidence and help. Severe punishment to the guilty. 15 Arrested In Kerala For Rape Of Dalit Minor, Over 60 Allegedly Involved," she posted on her X account.