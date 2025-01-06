'A Name Etched in History': Captain Devi Sharan, Pilot of Hijacked Flight IC 814, Retires After 40 Years

New Delhi: Captain Devi Sharan, who commanded Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 during its hijacking in December 1999, has retired after an illustrious 40-year career in aviation. The 65-year-old completed his final flight on December 4, piloting an Air India Dreamliner from Melbourne to Delhi.

"With the sky bowing and the runway saluting, a name is etched in history, and a legacy is written in courage," Air India posted on Instagram.

In December 1999, Indian Airlines flight IC 814, later becoming part of Air India, was hijacked by five terrorists just 40 minutes after departing from Kathmandu. The aircraft was carrying 179 passengers and 11 crew members, including Captain Devi Sharan.

Air India shared a heartfelt video montage showcasing Captain Sharan’s illustrious career, including moments like the hero’s welcome he received after the Indian government’s successful negotiations brought hostages back home.

The video also featured Captain Sharan’s final announcement on his last flight from Melbourne to Delhi. Reflecting on his journey with Air India, he expressed, “This is my last flight, and I couldn’t be more grateful for a truly memorable and glorious career. I want to thank all my passengers over the years for entrusting me with the responsibility of flying you safely home.” He signed off with, “Fly safe, fly high. Jai Hind.”

In an interview with the Times of India, the pilot described the hijacking of IC 814 as one of the most challenging days of his life. "The hijacking taught me that life is incredibly unpredictable, and one must always be prepared to fight back. Those were the toughest days I've ever faced, and my sole focus was to ensure the safety of everyone on board. I sincerely hope and pray that no crew member, passenger, or anyone else ever has to go through such an experience again," he said.

The pilot shared that the trauma from the incident had instilled in him a heightened awareness of potential danger. He now consistently observes those around him to ensure everything is in order, even when he is a passenger on flights.