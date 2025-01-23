Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • AAP Broke All Records of Corruption During 10-year Rule in Delhi: BJP Chief Nadda

Published 23:43 IST, January 23rd 2025

AAP Broke All Records of Corruption During 10-year Rule in Delhi: BJP Chief Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the AAP, alleging that the party broke all records of corruption during its 10-year rule.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP chief JP Nadda | Image: PTI

New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the AAP, alleging that the party broke all records of corruption during its 10-year rule in Delhi.

Addressing a public meeting in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, the Union minister listed the excise policy case among "scams" that allegedly took place during the AAP's two consecutive terms. The party cut pockets of everyone in Delhi during its tenure, he charged.

The AAP government broke all records of corruption during its 10-year rule in Delhi, Nadda told the gathering.

"Waqf Board scam... they did not even spare Muslims. They committed a scam worth Rs 100 crore (in Waqf Board)," he said.

Nadda called AAP national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal a "liar".

"He lies with so much innocence on his face that if a competition of lying is organised at the national level, he will come first. But the people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to the AAP in the assembly polls," the BJP leader said.

Nadda said this election is for the future of Delhi and the voters should keep that in mind.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 23:43 IST, January 23rd 2025

