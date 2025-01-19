Published 17:27 IST, January 19th 2025
AAP Creating Fake Narrative About Attack on Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Leader Parvesh Verma
BJP leader Parvesh Verma said that AAP is creating a fake narrative about the alleged attack on the convoy of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Accusing the AAP of creating a "fake" narrative of an attack on their leader Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party's New Delhi assembly candidate Parvesh Verma on Sunday asserted the AAP chief will lose the seat to him by 20,000 votes.
AAP leaders have alleged stone-pelting at Kejriwal's car by "Verma's goons" during election campaigning in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday.
'Kejriwal Will Lose By More Than 20,000 Votes'
At a press conference, Verma gave it in writing that he would be able to defeat Kejriwal by 20,000 votes.
"A vehicle in which Kejriwal himself was sitting hit three local youths but the AAP is creating a fake narrative of an attack on him," Verma said.
Verma also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's convoy during campaigns includes 50 vehicles in which 350 Punjab Police personnel were carrying AK 47s and other firearms.
He has not been able to step out of his New Delhi constituency and was condutcing door-to-door campaign. Not a single photo or video of his public meeting in the constituency is available due to poor response by the locals, he claimed.
Delhi To Vote on Feb 5
Delhi will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.A
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:27 IST, January 19th 2025