AAP Has Become Khas Aadmi Party: Former Party MLA Kailash Gahlot Takes On Kejriwal

New Delhi: BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Saturday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for “forgetting the common man” and said that it has now become the “Khas Aadmi Party” and works only for special section of society.

Gahlot who quit AAP recently, is contesting Delhi polls from Bijwasan Assembly on the BJP ticket.

‘AAP Has Become Khas Aadmi Party’

"I thank the central leadership, PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi BJP President for giving me the opportunity to contest elections from here... The people of Delhi have been cheated a lot. The Aam Aadmi Party which used to say that we will work for the common man, has forgotten the common man and has become 'Khas Aadmi Party,” Gahlot said.

BJP Focuses on Delhi Development

"We have to take everyone along in Delhi, only the BJP can do development in Delhi," he added.

Gahlot Expressed Concerns over AAP's Direction

Former AAP leader and Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP in November last year. He expressed deep concerns over the AAP’s direction and internal challenges brewing in the party.

BJP has released its first list of 29 candidates for Delhi assembly elections expected to be held in February.

Prominent leaders including BJP’s National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan and Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting among others.