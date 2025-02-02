AAP Has Surpassed Congress In Terms of Corruption: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that a "double-engine" government in Delhi will ensure the national capital's overall development, adding that AAP, which came to power by targeting corruption, has surpassed the Congress in terms of graft.

Addressing an election rally in Bawana, he said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government provided relief to the middle class, with the Union Budget raising the exemption threshold for Income Tax to Rs 12 lakh from the earlier Rs 7 lakh.

“This is going to directly benefit one crore middle-class people in Delhi,” he asserted.

'AAP Surpassed Congress In Corruption'

“The prime minister is working for the common people's betterment. And the 'AAPda (disaster)' government in Delhi is only trying to create hurdles in development works. It has misled people by spreading false propaganda. AAP, which came to power by targeting corruption, has surpassed Congress in terms of graft. It has not done anything except scams while in government," he alleged.

CM Dhami said that AAP had promised to open 500 schools but set up liquor vends on every street.

"It was involved in a "liquor scam" worth crores of rupees in which the chief minister and his deputy went to jail," CM Dhami said.

Delhi To Vote on Feb 5