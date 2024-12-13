Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:38 IST, December 13th 2024

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath As Delhi Cabinet Minister

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen, on Friday, took oath as the new Cabinet minister in the Delhi government at the Raj Niwas.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath As Delhi Cabinet Minister | Image: X

New Delhi: AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen, on Friday, took oath as the new Cabinet minister in the Delhi government at the Raj Niwas. Shokeen's induction into the Delhi Cabinet was done following former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister, Kailash Gahlot's resignation from the post. The AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat was sworn in as a minister in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. He was administered the oath by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas. 

Earlier, AAP's prominent Jat leader Kailash Gahlot, the then Delhi Transport Minister, resigned from the Cabinet on November 18. The party's move to promote Shokeen as the minister to the Delhi government is termed to be a bid to control the damage caused by Gahlot’s exit from the party. 

Notably, Raghuvinder Shokeen has served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two terms from Nangloi Jat. Prior to that, he was elected as a councillor for two terms.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, LG Saxena, in a post on X, said, "Administered Oath of Office and Secrecy to Raghuvinder Shokeen, as a Minister in GNCTD, in the presence of CM Atishi and other cabinet ministers. My congratulations and best wishes to Shokeen. May he work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Delhi." Congratulating the new minister, CM Atishi, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Congratulations to Raghuvinder Shokeen on taking oath as minister. I have full faith that as a minister, you will serve the people of Delhi and make their lives better." AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated Shokeen.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to Raghuvinder Shokeen on taking oath as minister," the party's national convenor said on X.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 02:08 IST, December 14th 2024

Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.