AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath As Delhi Cabinet Minister

New Delhi: AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen, on Friday, took oath as the new Cabinet minister in the Delhi government at the Raj Niwas. Shokeen's induction into the Delhi Cabinet was done following former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister, Kailash Gahlot's resignation from the post. The AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat was sworn in as a minister in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. He was administered the oath by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas.

Earlier, AAP's prominent Jat leader Kailash Gahlot, the then Delhi Transport Minister, resigned from the Cabinet on November 18. The party's move to promote Shokeen as the minister to the Delhi government is termed to be a bid to control the damage caused by Gahlot’s exit from the party.

Notably, Raghuvinder Shokeen has served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two terms from Nangloi Jat. Prior to that, he was elected as a councillor for two terms.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, LG Saxena, in a post on X, said, "Administered Oath of Office and Secrecy to Raghuvinder Shokeen, as a Minister in GNCTD, in the presence of CM Atishi and other cabinet ministers. My congratulations and best wishes to Shokeen. May he work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Delhi." Congratulating the new minister, CM Atishi, in a post on X in Hindi, said, "Congratulations to Raghuvinder Shokeen on taking oath as minister. I have full faith that as a minister, you will serve the people of Delhi and make their lives better." AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated Shokeen.