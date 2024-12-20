AAP Releases Fifth List of Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its fifth list of candidates list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and fielded Mahender Chaudhary from Mehrauli.

On December 15, AAP released its fourth list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025.

As per the list, the party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

There are two new names in the list of 38 candidates released today, all the remaining 36 MLAs have been repeated.

AAP has fielded Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar. Naresh Balyan's wife Pooja Naresh Balyan has been fielded from Uttam Nagar.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on December 15. The couple joined the party in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convenor.

On December 13, AAP released its third candidates' list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and fielded Tarun Yadav from Delhi's Najafgarh Assembly.

On December 9, the party released its second list. In its second list of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces.