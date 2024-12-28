AAP Welfare Schemes Under Scanner Over 'Illegal Data Collection' Charge

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday ordered an inquiry against private persons allegedly gathering personal details of women in the name of Mahila Samman Yojna, the official said.

The AAP alleged that the BJP wanted to stop its scheme and is afraid of a defeat in the Assembly polls scheduled in February.

The Lieutenant Governor suggested that the Delhi government’s Chief Secretary inform the Election Commission of India, through the Chief Electoral Office, about the ongoing canvassing ahead of the election.

The inquiry was initiated following a complaint by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, the party's candidate for the New Delhi Assembly seat, who recently met with Saxena at Raj Niwas.

LG Orders Divisional Commissioner to Investigate

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary and police commissioner, LG's principal secretary said, "Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has desired the Chief Secretary to get an inquiry conducted through Divisional Commissioner in the matter of collecting personal details and forms by non-government people."

It said the police commissioner may direct the field officers to act as per law against any person found breaching citizens' privacy by collecting their personal details in the name of enrolling them for "benefits."

On Wednesday, Dikshit met Saxena and expressed his apprehensions about the Mahila Samman Yojna, under which the Delhi government has promised to give every woman in the city, aged above 18, Rs 1,000 per month.

The AAP has announced that if re-elected, it will increase the monthly benefit under its scheme to ₹2,100.

In a letter, Dikshit alleged that AAP workers have been going door-to-door, meeting women, and getting them to sign forms.

The letter stated, "Dikshit has urged that, based on the clarification from the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of GNCTD, it is evident that this is a fraudulent activity by the AAP. She has called for a high-level inquiry into the matter."

WCD Department Issues Warning on Unauthorised Form Collection

Earlier this week, the WCD Department issued a public notice in newspapers, stating it would launch a digital portal to collect forms once the scheme is officially notified. The department also advised the public against filling out forms distributed by unauthorized individuals.

In response, the AAP alleged that the inquiry was initiated not by the Delhi LG but by the "office" of BJP leader Amit Shah.

The ruling party accused the BJP of disrespecting women and claimed its Mahila Samman Yojana had received overwhelming support from women in the city. The AAP stated that over 22 lakh women have already registered for the scheme.