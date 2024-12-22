AAP Wins Patiala, Four Municipal Corporations Deliver Hung Verdict in Civic Body Polls

Chandigarh: Punjab's ruling party AAP won the municipal elections in Patiala but fell short of a majority in the Ludhiana and Jalandhar municipal corporations even though it emerged as the largest parties in the two civic bodies.

In Amritsar and Phagwara, the Congress turned out to be the largest party as per municipal corporation results.

AAP Wins Patiala, Congress Largest Party In Amritsar

Elections were held on Saturday for five municipal corporations (MC) in Punjab—Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, and Phagwara—as well as for 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

In Patiala, the AAP is set to elect its mayor after a strong showing, winning 43 out of the 53 wards that were up for election. This marks a decisive victory in what was once the stronghold of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The Congress and BJP each won four wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal secured two.

In Ludhiana MC, which has 95 wards, the AAP claimed 41, while the Congress won 30. The BJP secured 19, Independents won 3, and SAD took 2 wards.

Setback for AAP In Ludhiana

It was a setback for the AAP in Ludhiana as the wives of two of its sitting MLAs -- Ashok Prashar and Gurpreet Gogi -- lost the municipal corporation poll.Senior Congress leader and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu's wife also lost in the Ludhiana civic body poll.

AAP Emerges As Largest Party In Jalandhar

In Jalandhar, the AAP became the largest party, securing 38 out of 85 wards. The Congress followed with 25 wards, while the BJP won 19, the BSP claimed one, and Independents captured two wards.

In Phagwara and Amritsar, the Congress performed strongly and emerged as the largest party in both municipal corporations. In Amritsar, the Congress won 40 of the 85 wards, while the AAP secured 24. The BJP won 9, the SAD claimed 4, and Independents took 8 wards.

In Phagwara, no party crossed the majority mark in the 50-ward corporation, but the Congress emerged as the largest party with 22 wards. The AAP won 12, the BJP claimed 4, the SAD secured 3, and the BSP won 3 wards.

On Saturday, AAP's Punjab president Aman Arora announced that his party made history in the local body elections, winning more than 50 percent of the 977 wards in municipal corporations, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats.

Arora stated in a press release that this decisive victory reflects AAP's people-centered governance and dedication to transparent politics.