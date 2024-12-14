Accenture CEO Julie Sweet Locks X Profile Amid Calls to Fire Bengaluru Techie's Wife Nikita

Bengaluru: The tragic suicide of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash has sparked widespread outrage and calls for multinational company Accenture to fire his ex-wife, Nikita Singhania, who is working at the firm. Amid backlash, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet has locked her X (formerly Twitter) profile after the company’s move to restrict its official handle.

Social media platforms are flooded with posts mourning Atul Subhash, who allegedly died by suicide on December 9 due to multiple false accusation by his ex-wife Nikita. In response to the intense online backlash and growing demands for the termination of teachie's ex-wife, the MNC has taken steps to lock both its official and the CEO's X profiles amid the ongoing controversy.

Julie Sweet’s X profile now reads a message as, “These posts are protected. Only approved followers can see @JulieSweet’s posts. To request access, Follow.”

This indicates that her account is now restricted to approved followers, likely as a measure to mitigate harassment and control the narrative surrounding the incident.

Multinational company Accenture has locked its profile on X amid growing demands to fire Nikita Singhania from the company, after the tragic suicide of her ex-husband, Atul Subhash.

The incident revolves around Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old software engineer who tragically ended his life on December 9, 2024. Atul left a 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute video, accusing his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of harassment and extortion. He alleged that they filed false legal cases against him, which includes accusations of dowry harassment, unnatural sex, and even murder.



This case has sparked widespread outrage across the nation and reignited debates about the misuse of dowry laws and the urgent need for legal reforms. In response, the Supreme Court of India introduced an eight-point framework for calculating alimony in divorce cases which aimed to promote fairness and equity.