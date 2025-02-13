Search icon
  'Account Hacked?': Netizens React as Congress Extends Wishes to Kangana on 'Pure Veg' Restaurant in Himachal

Published 14:47 IST, February 13th 2025

'Account Hacked?': Netizens React as Congress Extends Wishes to Kangana on 'Pure Veg' Restaurant in Himachal

Kangana recently shared a video announcing the opening of The Mountain Story, her café in Manali, which she called a long-cherished dream.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Aditi Pandey
'Account Hacked?': Netizens React as Congress Extends Wishes to Kangana on 'Pure Veg' Restaurant in Himachal

Manali: As they say, food unites people, and it seems to have done just that. Congress has unexpectedly congratulated actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on her new café, set to launch on February 14 in Himachal. 

Kangana recently shared a video announcing the opening of The Mountain Story, her café in Manali, which she called a long-cherished dream. While she received an outpouring of love from her fans, one message stood out—the Kerala Congress extended its wishes.  

Kerala Congress Wishes Kangana

"We are happy to learn about your new 'pure vegetarian' restaurant. Hope you'll serve some amazing Himachali vegetarian dishes for all tourists. Wishing all success for this venture!" wrote the official handle of the Kerala Congress.  

The post quickly grabbed attention, as Kangana, a BJP MP, has ofte n clashed with Congress leaders in the past. Social media users were taken aback, with some questioning if the account had been hacked.  

Netizens Says Congress' Account Hacked 

One User wrote, "Hacked???'. This was the first reaction of many on internet as they saw the post by Congress. Another user said that after this she is sure that the Congress X handle run by a high school kid, 

"I am 100% sure this account is being run by a high school student on a lunch break!" joked another user.  

"Is this account hacked?" asked another, reflecting the surprise the message sparked online.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:47 IST, February 13th 2025

