Accountant Held in Latur Hospital Guard Murder Case; 3 Held So Far

Latur: Police have arrested a 46-year-old accountant at a hospital in connection with the murder of a security guard working at the medical facility in Maharashtra's Latur city, an official said on Sunday.

With this, three persons, including a doctor, who is the prime accused, and his nephew, have been arrested in connection with the murder case, he said.

Icon Hospital security guard Balu Bharat Dongre (35) died on December 11 after being severely beaten up, following which a murder case was registered at Shivajinagar police station against Dr Pramod Ghuge, who owns the facility, and the latter's nephew Aniket Munde, the official said.

Ghuge was nabbed from an ashram in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on December 23 while Munde was arrested here on the intervening night of December 25 and 26.

The police on Saturday arrested Jayram Devidas Kamble, who worked as an accountant at a medical shop in the hospital, near Rajiv Gandhi Chowk in the city, the official from Shivajinagar police station said.

As per police, Ghuge allegedly made Dongre participate in the abduction of a lift contractor and later refused to give him money, which led to an altercation and the subsequent murder.

Ghuge and Munde have been remanded in police custody till December 30, they said.