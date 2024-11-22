Accused Woman Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru, Alleges Harassment by Investigating Officer

Bengaluru: In a shocking turn of events, a 33-year-old woman, accused in a criminal case, on Friday, committed suicide by hanging herself alleging harassment by the police investigating officer (IO) of the case. The incident took place on Friday, in the Banashankari police station area. The body of the deceased was preserved at the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem and a probe was initiated.

A senior police official stated that a case has been registered regarding the suicide of the woman and an investigation is underway. The police official claimed that appropriate legal action would be taken, once the preliminary inquiry was completed.

A purported suicide note has also been recovered from the deceased, which is being analysed.

As per the police officer, the woman was an accused in a case being investigated by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). In her purported suicide note, she alleged harassment by the investigating officer and cited the reason for her suicide.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered in Banashankari police station and investigation has been taken up, he said.