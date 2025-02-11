Adani Group To Invest Rs 6000 Crore To Bring World-Class Healthcare To India With Mayo Clinic

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest Rs 6000 crore in setting up two 1000-bed multi-speciality hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai and Ahmedabad to enhance India's healthcare infrastructure. The Adani Group has partnered with the renowned Mayo Clinic, the world's largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice.

The investment is part of the Rs 10,000 crore pledged by Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, on the occasion of his younger son Jeet's marriage last week.

Mayo Clinic will provide technical expertise to ensure that the hospitals and medical colleges meet global standards.

According to a statement by the Adani Group, "Adani Group will fully meet the cost of building affordable, world-class medical care and medical education to people from all strata of society pan India." The group aims to make quality healthcare accessible to all, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Integrated Health Campuses Will Feature:

1000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals

Medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, 80+ residents, and 40+ fellows

Step-down and transitional care facilities

Cutting-edge research facilities

The Adani Group plans to establish more such integrated health campuses across India, to revolutionise the country's healthcare landscape.

In a post on social media, Gautam Adani announced the project, stating, “Proud to launch Adani Health City in partnership with Mayo Clinic, pioneering world-class medical research, affordable healthcare & education.”

“Starting with two 1000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad & Mumbai, we are on a mission to bring cutting-edge medical innovation across India. This is just the beginning of a healthier, stronger India - one campus at a time!” Adani said.