Advocate Kidnapped, Beaten, And Crushed Under Vehicle In Basti; Estranged Brother-in-Law Arrested

Basti: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, a 50-year-old advocate was allegedly kidnapped, brutally beaten, and then run over by a vehicle on Saturday night. Following the brutal incident, the police have arrested the advocate's estranged brother-in-law, who is believed to be involved in the murder. The Basti police have registered an FIR in the murder case and arrested the main accused identified as Ranjeet Yadav.

The victim has been identified as Chandrashekhar Yadav (50), a resident of Baidolia Ajaib in Kaptanganj. According to the police, Yadav had attended a "Thana Samadhan Diwas" event in Kaptanganj earlier in the day. On his way back home late in the evening, he was abducted by a group of people driving a Scorpio near Narayanpur village.

As per police, the attackers beat Chandrashekhar Yadav severely before throwing him on the road in the Walterganj area. They then ran over him with their vehicle before fleeing the scene. The police were alerted after the incident, and authorities soon launched an investigation into the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Basti district, Abhinandan, stated that Chandrashekhar had been handling the divorce case of his sister, who was in the midst of a separation from her husband, Ranjeet Yadav. There had been a dispute over the financial terms of the divorce settlement, which reportedly led to tensions between Ranjeet Yadav and his brother Sandeep. The police believe that the dispute prompted the brothers to kidnap and murder the advocate.

The main accused, Ranjeet Yadav, has been arrested by the police, while efforts are underway to catch the other suspects involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, the incident of the advocate's murder sparked outrage among local lawyers, and a large number of them gathered at the hospital, demanding the arrest of the remaining culprits. The authorities are taking the situation seriously and have assured that further action will be taken.