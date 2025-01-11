‘After Centuries of Sacrifice...’: PM Modi Extends Wishes on 1st Anniversary of Ayodhya Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.

In a post on X, he described the temple as a great heritage of Indian culture and spirituality, saying it was built following centuries of sacrifices, struggle and devotion.

"I am confident that this divine and grand Ram temple will be a big inspiration in realising the pledge of building a developed India," he said.

The first anniversary celebrations of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here started on Saturday with a large number of devotees reaching the holy city to take part in various events.

Religious and cultural programmes will commence in the Ram Temple complex starting Saturday. The anniversary celebrations began with the recitation of the Yajurveda.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the 'abhishek' of Ram Lalla. The grand 'aarti' of the deity will take place around 12.20 pm, followed by an offering of 56 dishes to the deity.

The court of Ram Lalla has been decorated with flowers.

Adityanath said in a post on X, “Jai Jai Shri Ram.”