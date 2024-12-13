After Coldest December Day In 3 Years, Delhi Records Minimum Temperature 4.5 Notches Above

New Delhi: The Meteorological (Met) office said that Delhi’s minimum temperature on Friday settled at 9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.5 notches above the normal temperature. This was a day after the national capital recorded its coldest December day on Thursday in the last three years. On Thursday, the minimum temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius. The Met Office attributed the sudden change in weather to variable wind directions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no cold wave conditions were observed in the national capital on Friday. "Rise in minimum temperatures is quite localised and attributed to variable wind conditions. Minimum temperatures have not shown any significant change over most parts of northwest India," it said.

The rise in minimum temperatures exceeded by 2 degrees Celsius only at isolated places in northwest India, including Patiala, Karnal, Rohtak, Delhi, Sikar, Alwar, and Phalodi stations.

A rise of more than 3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Sikar, Rohtak, Phalodi, and Safdarjung stations across the northwest Indian plains, the weather office said.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Meteorology, said temperatures in the coming days will either remain steady or dip slightly, with no significant change unless snowfall occurs.

"A cold wave in Delhi and nearby areas can only be anticipated if a new western disturbance approaches. Until then, daytime temperatures will stay below normal, but clear skies and sunshine are expected, with no significant rise in pollution," he said. The maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at 22.8 degrees Celsius, normal for the time of the season.

Humidity levels fluctuate between 63 per cent and 43 per cent during the day on Friday. The Met Office has forecasted mist for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 23 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category, with a 24-hour average AQI of 262.

Out of 38 monitoring stations, three recorded AQI in the "very poor" category, while the remaining stations reported air quality in the "poor" or "moderate" category, according to the Sameer app.